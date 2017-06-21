Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
FS: NF ATACR 5-25x56mm F1 Mil-R
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
FS: NF ATACR 5-25x56mm F1 Mil-R
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-21-2017, 10:33 PM
nad1967
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 645
FS: NF ATACR 5-25x56mm F1 Mil-R
LNIB NF ATACR F1 w/Mil-R reticle, no marks on the tube from rings (or anywhere else). Includes box and all factory paperwork. Also included is a set of 34mm, 1" tall rings.
Scope is FFP, dual illumination, integrated throw lever, and includes scope covers.
asking $2500, no trades. Will ship at buyer's expense.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS Vortex Viper PA 6.5-20x50
|
WTS Bushnell lrhs 4.5-18x44 moa
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:33 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC