Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS: NF ATACR 5-25x56mm F1 Mil-R
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS: NF ATACR 5-25x56mm F1 Mil-R
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-21-2017, 10:33 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 645
FS: NF ATACR 5-25x56mm F1 Mil-R
LNIB NF ATACR F1 w/Mil-R reticle, no marks on the tube from rings (or anywhere else). Includes box and all factory paperwork. Also included is a set of 34mm, 1" tall rings.

Scope is FFP, dual illumination, integrated throw lever, and includes scope covers.

asking $2500, no trades. Will ship at buyer's expense.


Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS Vortex Viper PA 6.5-20x50 | WTS Bushnell lrhs 4.5-18x44 moa »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:33 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC