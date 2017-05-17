FS: New Vortex Razor HD 22-48x65 Angled Spotting Scope Just won a Swaro spotter so I am going to sell my Vortex that I just purchased. It is new, never used. I did throw the box away though. Comes with 2 cases - 1 neoprene and 1 nylon padded case. I will also throw in the new summit window mount as well. This is the brand new model from Vortex, not the older grey model. Asking $1200 for the package shipped insured to your door. USPS money order please. I could do paypal, but you would have to cover fees. Or face to face NW Wisconsin or Twin Cities area.



- Vortex RAZOR HD 22-48x65 Angled

- Vortex padded case

- Vortex neoprene cover - one stitch came out on the side of the eyepiece cover when I put it on.

- Vortex Summit window mount kit



2 months old - never used. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



