FS: New Vortex Razor HD 22-48x65 Angled Spotting Scope
05-17-2017, 07:56 AM
Just won a Swaro spotter so I am going to sell my Vortex that I just purchased. It is new, never used. I did throw the box away though. Comes with 2 cases - 1 neoprene and 1 nylon padded case. I will also throw in the new summit window mount as well. This is the brand new model from Vortex, not the older grey model. Asking $1200 for the package shipped insured to your door. USPS money order please. I could do paypal, but you would have to cover fees. Or face to face NW Wisconsin or Twin Cities area.

- Vortex RAZOR HD 22-48x65 Angled
- Vortex padded case
- Vortex neoprene cover - one stitch came out on the side of the eyepiece cover when I put it on.
- Vortex Summit window mount kit

2 months old - never used.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: New Vortex Razor HD 22-48x65 Angled Spotting Scope-20170516_183210.jpg   FS: New Vortex Razor HD 22-48x65 Angled Spotting Scope-20170516_183219.jpg  

FS: New Vortex Razor HD 22-48x65 Angled Spotting Scope-20170516_183307.jpg  
