Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
FS NEW Nightforce Atacr 4-16X42mm F1 MOAR*SOLD*
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
FS NEW Nightforce Atacr 4-16X42mm F1 MOAR*SOLD*
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-16-2017, 07:15 PM
onpoint
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 1,203
FS NEW Nightforce Atacr 4-16X42mm F1 MOAR*SOLD*
I have a new never mounted Nightforce Atacr 4-16X42mm FI first focal plane MOAR. This was opened but never mounted or left the house. Cash price is $1750 SOLD
Last edited by onpoint; 06-16-2017 at
09:49 PM
.
#
2
06-16-2017, 09:55 PM
Agent82
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Front Range of the Rocky Mountains
Posts: 72
Re: FS NEW Nightforce Atacr 4-16X42mm F1 MOAR*SOLD*
Quote:
Originally Posted by
onpoint
I have a new never mounted Nightforce Atacr 4-16X42mm FI first focal plane MOAR. This was opened but never mounted or left the house. Cash price is $1750 SOLD
I will take it per our conversation- Payment in route
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
SWFA 20x Mil/Mil
|
WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:34 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC