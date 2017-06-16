Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS NEW Nightforce Atacr 4-16X42mm F1 MOAR*SOLD*
Unread 06-16-2017, 07:15 PM
FS NEW Nightforce Atacr 4-16X42mm F1 MOAR*SOLD*
I have a new never mounted Nightforce Atacr 4-16X42mm FI first focal plane MOAR. This was opened but never mounted or left the house. Cash price is $1750 SOLD
Unread 06-16-2017, 09:55 PM
Re: FS NEW Nightforce Atacr 4-16X42mm F1 MOAR*SOLD*
Quote:
Originally Posted by onpoint View Post
I have a new never mounted Nightforce Atacr 4-16X42mm FI first focal plane MOAR. This was opened but never mounted or left the house. Cash price is $1750 SOLD

I will take it per our conversation- Payment in route
Bookmarks


