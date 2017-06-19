Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS - MINOX ZP5 5-25x56
Unread 06-19-2017, 05:26 PM
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 81
FS - MINOX ZP5 5-25x56
For Sale Minox ZP5 5-25X56, MR2 reticle, 34mm tube, excellent condition, with Tenebraex scope caps. Sell for $2200.00 no trades right now. I can email pics if necessary. Thanks.
