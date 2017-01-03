Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS LNIB Swarovski Z6 3-18x50mm BR
03-01-2017, 06:09 PM
onpoint
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,094
FS LNIB Swarovski Z6 3-18x50mm BR
I have a like new in the box Swarovski Z6 3-18X50mm scope. This is a 30mm tube with a BR reticle. I will take $1500 shipped. I can do Paypal as a gift or + 4%
