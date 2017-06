FS: like new Leica CRF 2000-b looking to sell a like new (not a scratch, ding or dent...never taken outside) Leica CRF 2000-b. everything included as-is from the factory, nothing is wrong with the item...i just do not have a need for multiple range finders.



looking for $600 shipped, paypal gift ships the fastest, all other payments are delayed until they clear my bank. additional pictures are available, just let me know if you prefer text or email.



item will be cross posted on a different forum. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger