FS Like new with box and paperwork Zeiss Duralyt 2-8X42mm with 06 reticle I have a Like new with box and paperwork Zeiss Duralyt 2-8X42mm with 06 reticle. The scope is a 30mm tube non illuminated. These are some of the best low light hunting scopes made. Very light for 30mm tube. Comes with box and everything from zeiss. Scope was never mounted. I will take $625 shipped. Paypal as a gift or +3.5%