FS - Leupold VX5HD 2-10x42 CDS-ZL2, FIREDOT Duplex



Leupold VX5 HD 2-10x42 CDS-ZL2 FIREDOT Duplex



Leupold Product# 171389



Plastic removed from box but New In Box



$899.99 plus shipping new from retailer



Awesome scope but I just don't need it.... offering for $775 shipped/insured CONUS



First "I'll take it" ... cross-listed



Select either photo for photo gallery with more detail.



For Sale:Leupold VX5 HD 2-10x42 CDS-ZL2 FIREDOT DuplexLeupold Product# 171389Plastic removed from box but New In Box$899.99 plus shipping new from retailerAwesome scope but I just don't need it.... offering forFirst "I'll take it" ... cross-listedSelect either photo for photo gallery with more detail.