Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
FS - Leupold VX5HD 2-10x42 CDS-ZL2, FIREDOT Duplex
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
FS - Leupold VX5HD 2-10x42 CDS-ZL2, FIREDOT Duplex
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-05-2017, 09:59 AM
TiniJ
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 5
FS - Leupold VX5HD 2-10x42 CDS-ZL2, FIREDOT Duplex
For Sale:
Leupold VX5 HD 2-10x42 CDS-ZL2 FIREDOT Duplex
Leupold Product# 171389
Plastic removed from box but New In Box
$899.99 plus shipping new from retailer
Awesome scope but I just don't need it.... offering for
$775 shipped/insured CONUS
First "I'll take it" ... cross-listed
Select either photo for photo gallery with more detail.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
$200 OFF - Demo - Sig KILO 2400 ABS Ballistic Rangefinder
|
WTS: Nightforce F1 3.5-15x50mm FFP
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:19 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC