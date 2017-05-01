     close
FS: Leupold VX-III 8.5-25x50 Matte
Unread 01-05-2017, 03:50 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Idaho
Posts: 237
FS: Leupold VX-III 8.5-25x50 Matte
Had the rifle and scope listed for sale, sold the rifle.

Scope is like new, been mounted only to sell it on this package.
Target Dot reticle, Matte, 30MM

$750.00 shipped to continental US
