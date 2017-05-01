Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
FS: Leupold VX-III 8.5-25x50 Matte
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
FS: Leupold VX-III 8.5-25x50 Matte
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-05-2017, 03:50 PM
jdrigel
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Idaho
Posts: 237
FS: Leupold VX-III 8.5-25x50 Matte
Had the rifle and scope listed for sale, sold the rifle.
Scope is like new, been mounted only to sell it on this package.
Target Dot reticle, Matte, 30MM
$750.00 shipped to continental US
Attached Images
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS G7 BR2 & Swarovski 1600 Rangefinders
|
Leica LRF 800
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:08 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC