FS: Leupold VX-3i 4.5-14x50 CDS Side Focus Wind Plex Greetings,



I have a brand new Leupold VX-3i 4.5-14x50 scope with side focus, wind plex, and CDS. The Leupold product number is 170712. I have NOT used the CDS coupon, so everything is included with the scope that it came with. I purchased the scope last year but changed my mind and went with the new VX-5 on my rifle, so this one needs a new home.



Asking $550 OBO shipped for it. Will do paypal +3.5%, paypal gift, or check/mo but will hold a personal check for up to 5 days.



I can text pics if you need them.



Jeremy

Jeremy