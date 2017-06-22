Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: Leupold Mk4 spotter TMR/Cadex
FS: Leupold Mk4 spotter TMR/Cadex
06-22-2017, 07:53 PM
Servicerifle1
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 20
FS: Leupold Mk4 spotter TMR/Cadex
Leupold Mk4 12-40 Spotter with TMR reticle. Soft Cover and Cadex Level 1 inverter/rail system. Glass is perfect, ocular lens housing has one spot slightly bent at the first ring. $[s]1650[/s]1600 OBO Shipped CONUS
