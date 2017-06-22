Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Leupold Mk4 spotter TMR/Cadex
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS: Leupold Mk4 spotter TMR/Cadex
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-22-2017, 07:53 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 20
FS: Leupold Mk4 spotter TMR/Cadex
Leupold Mk4 12-40 Spotter with TMR reticle. Soft Cover and Cadex Level 1 inverter/rail system. Glass is perfect, ocular lens housing has one spot slightly bent at the first ring. $[s]1650[/s]1600 OBO Shipped CONUS

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Terrapin and DBal for sale | Swarovski Companion CL green binoculars 8x30 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:40 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC