FS: Leupold Mark4 6.5-20x50 TS-29X1 I have for sale a barely used mark4.. it does have very slight mounting discoloration and a couple of very fine scratches on the windage knob. The scope tracks perfectly and I have the original box and paperwork. $900.00 shipped to the lower. Only selling because I switched to MIL. Scope has only been mounted in a Nightforce ultralight one piece mount. It comes with the alumi-caps as well.