Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS Leupold-Mark-4-4-5-14x50mm-LR-T-with-M1-turrets-and-mil-dot-reticle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS Leupold-Mark-4-4-5-14x50mm-LR-T-with-M1-turrets-and-mil-dot-reticle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-17-2017, 06:57 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Indiana
Posts: 530
FS Leupold-Mark-4-4-5-14x50mm-LR-T-with-M1-turrets-and-mil-dot-reticle
Like new condition Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50mm LR/T with M1 turrets and mil dot reticle. Scope is in excellent condition, glass is 100% comes with factory sunshade*
$825.00 shipped




__________________
NRA Life Member
Charter Member NRA Golden Eagles
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« g7 rangefinder | 6 screw 30mm high (1.125") ultralite NF rings and too half bubble level »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:09 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC