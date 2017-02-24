Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS Leupold M8 7.5X purple plum
Unread 02-24-2017, 10:59 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,080
FS Leupold M8 7.5X purple plum
I have a older Leupold M8 7.5X scope to sell. It is in good condition with a few nicks a ring marks. It is the plum color. I have a set of BC that will go with the scope. $100 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS Leupold M8 7.5X purple plum-img_3002.jpg   FS Leupold M8 7.5X purple plum-img_3003.jpg  

FS Leupold M8 7.5X purple plum-img_3004.jpg  
Unread 02-24-2017, 11:12 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2006
Posts: 373
Re: FS Leupold M8 7.5X purple plum
I'll take it.
Unread 02-24-2017, 11:18 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,080
Re: FS Leupold M8 7.5X purple plum
SOLD to someone before you Su37
