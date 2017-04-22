Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Leupold Gold Ring 12-40x60 Spotter. *Pristine*
04-22-2017
FS: Leupold Gold Ring 12-40x60 Spotter. *Pristine*
Like new. Lightly used and very well kept.
Brown Armor (Later Edition)
Multi-Coat 4 Lenses. (Excellent, no scratches, no swirls)
Standard definition
Leupold cordura case
Box and Papers

$615.00 Shipped


FS: Leupold Gold Ring 12-40x60 Spotter. *Pristine*-img_0856.jpg

FS: Leupold Gold Ring 12-40x60 Spotter. *Pristine*-img_0859.jpg

FS: Leupold Gold Ring 12-40x60 Spotter. *Pristine*-img_0861.jpg

FS: Leupold Gold Ring 12-40x60 Spotter. *Pristine*-img_0863.jpg
