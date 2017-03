FS Leupold 8.5x25x50 with Kenton Turrets For sale Leupold VXIII 8.5x25x50 LRT with fine duplex reticle. Great condition with minor ring marks. Comes with Leupold Alumina flip up scope caps. I have custom Kenton Industries elevation and windage turrets calibrated for Berger 168gr HVLD @3020fps, 40 degree temperature, 1000ft altitude and 10mph crosswind. These sell for $200 but will include for $100 and include Kenton password so you can change bullet input. Can send pics on request.