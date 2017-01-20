     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page fs LEUPOLD 6.5-20x50 MILLDOT TARGET KNOBS AO
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

fs LEUPOLD 6.5-20x50 MILLDOT TARGET KNOBS AO
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-20-2017, 01:48 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: NW OHIO
Posts: 72
fs LEUPOLD 6.5-20x50 MILLDOT TARGET KNOBS AO
Ring marks are lite will not show up in picts. small scrape on eye end. a few small specks on scope see picts. NO SCRATCHs on glass VXIII. scope caps are scratched and 1 is dented BUT Leupold will SEND you 2 for FREE if you call them. thanks john ph Ohio 419-485-1111. 5 day hold on phone call. 690 ALL + feedbacks on Ebay as 22eley 22lr@roadrunner.com a pal of mine has a Zombie leupold and a Patrol and is going to sell them and I want to buy them that's the only why this is for sale thanks again at this price. $525.00. Proy Mail shipping with Ins is $20.00
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
fs LEUPOLD 6.5-20x50 MILLDOT TARGET KNOBS AO-dscf3914.jpg   fs LEUPOLD 6.5-20x50 MILLDOT TARGET KNOBS AO-dscf3911.jpg  

fs LEUPOLD 6.5-20x50 MILLDOT TARGET KNOBS AO-dscf3910.jpg   fs LEUPOLD 6.5-20x50 MILLDOT TARGET KNOBS AO-dscf3909.jpg  

fs LEUPOLD 6.5-20x50 MILLDOT TARGET KNOBS AO-dscf3906.jpg   fs LEUPOLD 6.5-20x50 MILLDOT TARGET KNOBS AO-dscf3901.jpg  

Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « TWO Sightron SIII 6x24x50 scopes | WTS/WTT Zeiss DiaScope 85T* FL with 20-75 Eyepiece »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:31 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC