fs LEUPOLD 6.5-20x50 MILLDOT TARGET KNOBS AO Ring marks are lite will not show up in picts. small scrape on eye end. a few small specks on scope see picts. NO SCRATCHs on glass VXIII. scope caps are scratched and 1 is dented BUT Leupold will SEND you 2 for FREE if you call them. thanks john ph Ohio 419-485-1111. 5 day hold on phone call. 690 ALL + feedbacks on Ebay as 22eley 22lr@roadrunner.com a pal of mine has a Zombie leupold and a Patrol and is going to sell them and I want to buy them that's the only why this is for sale thanks again at this price. $525.00. Proy Mail shipping with Ins is $20.00












