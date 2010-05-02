Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Leica ER 2.5-10x42 rifle scope, Ballistic reticle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS: Leica ER 2.5-10x42 rifle scope, Ballistic reticle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-08-2017, 02:30 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 518
FS: Leica ER 2.5-10x42 rifle scope, Ballistic reticle
Up for sale is a fantastic piece of glass, a Leica ER 2.5-10x42 rifle scope with the Ballistic reticle. This is a superb optic that rivals and exceeds other high end glass from other companies including Swarovski and Zeiss for a lot less money. I have owned both the Swarovski and Zeiss offerings in this magnification range, and the Leica stacks up very well if not on top. This scope has a 30mm tube and weight just 15.1 ounces. Glass is top notch and the eye box is very easy to get behind with generous eye relief of 3.94.

This is a like-new scope that will come shipped in the original box with all paperwork, warranty card, accessories, etc. I cant find any flaws on the scope with the exception of some almost imperceptible areas of slight burnishing where the previous rings were placed. You have to look very close to notice these areas, and I doubt they will show up in pics.

I will let this great rifle scope go for $800 shipped to your door. You will find no better value in a top tier rifle scope than this.




Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS*****Leupold Golden Ring Spotting Scope**** | NightForce NXS 3.5-15x50 MOARF2 ZeroStop - C429 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:22 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC