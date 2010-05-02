FS: Leica ER 2.5-10x42 rifle scope, Ballistic reticle



Up for sale is a fantastic piece of glass, a Leica ER 2.5-10x42 rifle scope with the Ballistic reticle. This is a superb optic that rivals and exceeds other high end glass from other companies including Swarovski and Zeiss for a lot less money. I have owned both the Swarovski and Zeiss offerings in this magnification range, and the Leica stacks up very well if not on top. This scope has a 30mm tube and weight just 15.1 ounces. Glass is top notch and the eye box is very easy to get behind with generous eye relief of 3.94.This is a like-new scope that will come shipped in the original box with all paperwork, warranty card, accessories, etc. I cant find any flaws on the scope with the exception of some almost imperceptible areas of slight burnishing where the previous rings were placed. You have to look very close to notice these areas, and I doubt they will show up in pics.I will let this great rifle scope go for $800 shipped to your door. You will find no better value in a top tier rifle scope than this.