Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Leica 62mm APO angled spotting scope with zoom eyepiece.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS: Leica 62mm APO angled spotting scope with zoom eyepiece.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-25-2017, 09:33 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2011
Posts: 387
FS: Leica 62mm APO angled spotting scope with zoom eyepiece.
Listing the last of my scope stash for the tax man... This optic has been my go-to backpack scope for the last two years-super light, with stellar optics. It''s super clean with perfect lenses and focus function, locking 16-48X zoom (gen II locking style) eyepiece.
I scrutinized this scope with a fine-toothed comb and noticed a couple of tiny dust specks in the eyepiece; next owner may never notice them, but I disclose any defect with anything I offer. The conditions had to be precise to see them.
I'll price this one accordingly, these Leica APOs rival the Swaro HD glass and this one is close to half the price.
$1085 shipped with all manuals, all caps, eyepiece pouch and boxes.


Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-25-2017, 10:03 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2011
Posts: 387
Re: FS: Leica 62mm APO angled spotting scope with zoom eyepiece.
Pending...
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« FS Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56 MOAR | Leupold Mark 4 M1 TMR 6.5-20x50mm New »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:21 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC