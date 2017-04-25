FS: Leica 62mm APO angled spotting scope with zoom eyepiece. the last of my scope stash for the tax man... This optic has been my go-to backpack scope for the last two years-super light, with stellar optics. It''s super clean with perfect lenses and focus function, locking 16-48X zoom (gen II locking style) eyepiece.

I scrutinized this scope with a fine-toothed comb and noticed a couple of tiny dust specks in the eyepiece; next owner may never notice them, but I disclose any defect with anything I offer. The conditions had to be precise to see them.

I'll price this one accordingly, these Leica APOs rival the Swaro HD glass and this one is close to half the price.

$1085 shipped with all manuals, all caps, eyepiece pouch and boxes.





