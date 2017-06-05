Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
FS Leica 3-12X50mm ER I Illuminated
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
FS Leica 3-12X50mm ER I Illuminated
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-06-2017, 07:44 AM
onpoint
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 1,173
FS Leica 3-12X50mm ER I Illuminated
I have a scope that I am not using now.
Leica 3-12X50mm ER I
Illuminated
30mm tube as new with box and papers $1050 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Leupold VX 3 Long Range
|
Zeiss Conquest HD5 5-25x50 Rapid-Z 1000
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:10 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC