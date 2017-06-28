Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
FS: Leica 1600b
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
FS: Leica 1600b
06-28-2017, 09:16 PM
bretterath
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 239
FS: Leica 1600b
leica 1600b for sale. Has caring case, all the papers with box and in great shape.
$550 Text or call for pics or more info. 605-850-4715
