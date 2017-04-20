Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: Larue Quick Detach Mounts
FS: Larue Quick Detach Mounts
04-20-2017, 10:06 AM
bill123
Gold Member
Join Date: Jun 2013
Posts: 509
FS: Larue Quick Detach Mounts
Larue LT120-34 One piece quick detachable 34mm scope mount.
Mounted once. Never Fired. In original packaging with tools.
$250 shipped CONUS
Larue LT808-34 2 piece quick detachable 34mm scope mount.
Never mounted. In original packaging with tools.
$190.00 shipped CONUS
