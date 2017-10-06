FS:Kowa TSN883 spotting scope w/20-60x eyepiece



I am letting this go for a great deal at $1800 shipped to your door CONUS which includes the body, eyepiece, and soft scope cover.









I am selling what has become my backup spotting scope. This is a used, but in excellent condition Kowa TSN883, pure-fluorite, 20-60x eyepiece, angled spotting scope. I just sent it back to Kowa to have them look it over and clean it. The spotting scope will come shipped in original boxes. I will also include the Kowa soft cover which is form-fitting for the spotting scope and does a great job protecting it. It was always kept in the soft cover; therefore, this scope is in great condition. The glass is perfect and pristine with no scratches. The body is pretty much like new since it was always protected. A close inspection shows some minor burnishing in the paint due to very minor rubbing of the protective case against the scope finish. This is an awesome spotting scope in great shape!I am letting this go for a great deal at $1800 shipped to your door CONUS which includes the body, eyepiece, and soft scope cover.