FS - Kahles 624i 6-24x56 Kahles 624i scope, Gen 2, MSR-ki reticle, 34mm tube, 6-24x56. This was purchased new, mounted and taken to the range once. It is in excellent, as new condition. Everything that came from the factory. Sell for $1950.00 shipped in the CONUS. Pictures upon request. I'm selling as I just bought a Minox ZP5.