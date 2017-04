FS: Gunwerks G7 BR2 Rangefinder Gen II



$1400 shipped via PayPal gift or check/MO.



Please PM with any questions.



Thanks!















Selling my my Gunwerks G7 BR2 Rangefinder. This is the newer Gen II version that can read in mils. Excellent condition, almost no signs of use at all. Works perfectly, and I just put a brand new battery in it. Sale includes carrying case and user manual.$1400 shipped via PayPal gift or check/MO.Please PM with any questions.Thanks!