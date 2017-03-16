Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
03-16-2017, 06:16 AM
onpoint
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,122
Fs Gen 1 BR2 G7 rangefinder
I have a like new BR2 G7 rangefinder. It is a Gen 1 MOA model that works great. Comes with rangefinder, Case and manual. I will take $1000 shipped for it. I can do Paypal as a gift or + 3.5%
03-16-2017, 09:04 AM
dxlbaile
Junior Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Ruidoso, New Mexico
Posts: 12
Re: Fs Gen 1 BR2 G7 rangefinder
I'll gladly take that off your hands. pm your Info for payment.
