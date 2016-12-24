Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
FS: G7 rangefinder
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
FS: G7 rangefinder
12-24-2016, 07:14 PM
Cooperfan88
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 201
FS: G7 rangefinder
For sale is a gunwerks G7 rangefinder. This is the second version that does mils as well as moa. I have only had it for around 6 months and it's in mint condition like new in box. Asking $1500 shipped thanks.
