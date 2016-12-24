     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS: G7 rangefinder
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS: G7 rangefinder
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-24-2016, 07:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 201
FS: G7 rangefinder
For sale is a gunwerks G7 rangefinder. This is the second version that does mils as well as moa. I have only had it for around 6 months and it's in mint condition like new in box. Asking $1500 shipped thanks.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: G7 rangefinder-img_2575.jpg  
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « FS New Swarovski X5i 5-25X56 | Mark6 3-18 Illum. TMR M5C2 »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:44 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC