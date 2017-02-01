     close
FS/FT Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42
Unread 01-02-2017, 11:09 PM
FS/FT Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42
Mounted but LNIB. Sale for 650 TYD inside continentall USA. Only trade is this scope plus cash for a NF NXS 5.5-22x50 MOAR. PM me with cell for pics of scope or trades...
