FS/FT Vortex razor hd LH 3-15x42 For sale or trade: vortex razor HD LH 3-15x42 with HSR-4 reticle. Used for one hunt and no scratches or dings that I can find. Will come with the factory bungee scope covers and all paper work. Getting rid of the gun so No use for the scope either. gun is posted in the firearms for sale page. $775 OBO. Would also trade for firearms or a tactical scope 3-15 or bigger, ffp and with zero stop. Would add cash on my end if need be. feel free to text at two51288900two Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger