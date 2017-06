FS/FT Swarovski SLC 10x42 I used these for one season guiding one elk hunter and was gifted a set of EL range finders so I'm selling these to fund a new spring scope or some 15x56 SLC. So I'll knock $300 dollars off for 9 days of use. Original box and papers included. $1500 shipped to your door. OBO. Ifyou need pics PM me you phone number or email and I'll get them right to you!!