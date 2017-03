FS/FT Leupold MK6 3-18X44MM M5C2 First focal plane I have a LNIB Leupold Mark 6 3-18X44MM first focal plane scope with M5C2 TMR reticle. This is a MIL scope and I have decided tp stick with all MOA scopes. I will take $1525 shipped I can do paypal as a gift or +3%. I will consider trading for a MOA scope in same condition in MOA turrets. I will consider March, Nightforce Maybe other brands. I can add cash to make deal work. Any scope for trade would need to be at least 16X to 25X. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger