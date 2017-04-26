Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Burris XTR II 5-25x50 SCR MOA
04-26-2017, 08:43 PM
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: North Dakota
Posts: 36
FS: Burris XTR II 5-25x50 SCR MOA
Offered For Sale:

Burris XTR II 5-25x50mm riflescope
34mm main tube
Illuminated
Front Focal Plane (FFP)
SCR MOA reticle
$1000 USPS Money Order preferred
NIB this scope lists for $1249 at various online optics vendors.

The scope has been in possession for roughly 3 weeks and approximately 150 rounds atop a Ruger Precision Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Absolutely nothing is wrong with the scope and it's repeatedly been 100% accurate when dialed to 1000 yards and back to zero. The seller has simply come into an unforeseen opportunity to upgrade optics.

With that said, I'm posting this for sale ad for a shooter who's currently not a LRH member. Email replies to riedmanfarms@drtel.net to complete the sale will be best.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: Burris XTR II 5-25x50 SCR MOA-burris-scope-gun.jpg   FS: Burris XTR II 5-25x50 SCR MOA-burris-box-photo.jpg  

