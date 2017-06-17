Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS- Brunton Eterna 6-24
06-17-2017, 04:25 PM
RDSHOOTER
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: USA
Posts: 24
FS- Brunton Eterna 6-24
FS- Brunton Eterna, 6-24, AO, Focus down to 10 yds, No Dings, scratchs or ring marks. Been to the range one time. LNIB, Have original box.
$225.00 Shipped TYD
