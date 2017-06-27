FS: Brand new Vortex Razor AMG 6-24x50 MRAD Hello,



I ordered this scope last October and kinda forgot about it. Well it showed up at my house today and I no longer need it. It is a Vortex Razor AMG 6-24x50 MRAD with EBR-7 reticle. It is brand new in box and comes with all original accessories.



Asking $2375 shipped OBO for it. Will accept paypal +3.5% or check/mo. Sorry but I cant do paypal gift. Shipping insurance is available but will be an additional cost.



Any questions, just ask.



