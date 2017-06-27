Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Brand new Vortex Razor AMG 6-24x50 MRAD
Unread 06-27-2017, 11:45 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 336
FS: Brand new Vortex Razor AMG 6-24x50 MRAD
Hello,

I ordered this scope last October and kinda forgot about it. Well it showed up at my house today and I no longer need it. It is a Vortex Razor AMG 6-24x50 MRAD with EBR-7 reticle. It is brand new in box and comes with all original accessories.

Asking $2375 shipped OBO for it. Will accept paypal +3.5% or check/mo. Sorry but I cant do paypal gift. Shipping insurance is available but will be an additional cost.

Any questions, just ask.

Jeremy
__________________
Jeremy
