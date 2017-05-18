Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Athlon Cronus 12-36x50mm spotting scope
FS: Athlon Cronus 12-36x50mm spotting scope
I have a LNIB Athlon Cronus 12-36x50mm spotting scope for sale. I bought this a number of months ago and had it out on the porch one time to see how it compared to the Vortex Razor 11-33x50mm. This is a pretty impressive little spotter. It is more compact than the Vortex, and I think the glass is very comparable. This came as no surprise as both of these scopes are manufactured in the same Japanese facility and probably use very similar if not identical optics. I also like the eyepiece much better on the Cronus as it is a better quality twist out eyepiece vs the roll-out eyepiece on the razor.

Overall, I was very impressed with this spotter and think it is superior to the Vortex for ergonomics and its more compact nature. However, I am going to just stick to my 65mm spotting scope. I was looking for ways to trim some weight off the pack with either the Athlon or Vortex, but decided to just pack the extra weight. If you are looking for an ultralight spotting scope, I think the Cronus would be hard to beat.

As such, I am letting this go for a great deal at $500 shipped to your door. It comes in the original box with all accessories including a nice little protective case.



