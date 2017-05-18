FS: Athlon Cronus 12-36x50mm spotting scope



Overall, I was very impressed with this spotter and think it is superior to the Vortex for ergonomics and its more compact nature. However, I am going to just stick to my 65mm spotting scope. I was looking for ways to trim some weight off the pack with either the Athlon or Vortex, but decided to just pack the extra weight. If you are looking for an ultralight spotting scope, I think the Cronus would be hard to beat.



As such, I am letting this go for a great deal at $500 shipped to your door. It comes in the original box with all accessories including a nice little protective case.







