     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS ATACR 4-16x42 F1
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS ATACR 4-16x42 F1
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-02-2017, 11:28 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Powell, Wyoming
Posts: 192
FS ATACR 4-16x42 F1
This scope is virtually brand new. Purchased in Jan 2016 mounted and taken to range 4 times. Never hunted with it. Like new all around. Includes a set of 34mm TPS rings and a scope level.

Asking $2,100 shipped and insured. Money Order only please.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 11:31 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2010
    Location: Powell, Wyoming
    Posts: 192
    Re: FS ATACR 4-16x42 F1
    For some reason this posted before I could do the pics. Here they are.
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    FS ATACR 4-16x42 F1-dscn0451.jpg   FS ATACR 4-16x42 F1-dscn0452.jpg  

    FS ATACR 4-16x42 F1-dscn0453.jpg  
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 12:21 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2016
    Posts: 56
    Re: FS ATACR 4-16x42 F1
    Picture is a little fuzzy, what reticle?
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 12:22 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2010
    Location: Powell, Wyoming
    Posts: 192
    Re: FS ATACR 4-16x42 F1
    Sorry. MOAR
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 12:24 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2016
    Posts: 56
    Re: FS ATACR 4-16x42 F1
    Pm sent
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS: Bushnell Elite 4200 1.5-6x36 Duplex | New Elite Tactical 6-24 »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:04 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC