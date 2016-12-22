     close
Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

FS Aimpoint Micro H-1 4MOA with Larue mount
12-22-2016, 03:51 AM
FS Aimpoint Micro H-1 4MOA with Larue mount
I have a like new Aimpoint Micro H1 4MOA with Larue QD mount. I have box, tool and manual. I will take $600 shipped

Aimpoint Micro H-1 Red Dot Sight Matte

LaRue Tactical LT660 Aimpoint Micro T-1 T-2 H-1 Quick-Detachable
FS Aimpoint Micro H-1 4MOA with Larue mount-img_2702.jpg   FS Aimpoint Micro H-1 4MOA with Larue mount-img_2703.jpg  

