Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
FS: 34mm Xtreme Rings / 30mm Burris Signature / Vortex throw lever
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
FS: 34mm Xtreme Rings / 30mm Burris Signature / Vortex throw lever
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-07-2017, 09:05 PM
nad1967
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 641
FS: 34mm Xtreme Rings / 30mm Burris Signature / Vortex throw lever
1. Xtreme 34mm low height rings w/bubble level
asking $110
2. Burris Signature 30mm medium height rings w/zero degree insert
asking $40
3. Vortex SV-3 Throwlever for Razor Gen II
asking $45
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
IOR Valdada Terminator
|
Tenpoint crossbow scope
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:51 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC