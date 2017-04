FS: 15-30x50 Leupold Gold Ring Compact spotter

For sale Leupold 15-30x50 Gold Ring compact spotter. Nice compact glass. In great shape. Includes protective soft side case, eyepiece and objective covers, compact Leupold tripod that extends to 30" eye height and carrying strap. Let me know if you have any questions. 325$ PayPal TYD.