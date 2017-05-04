Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Front and Rear sights
Unread 04-05-2017, 04:48 PM
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 1
Front and Rear sights
I am in need of some front and rear sights for a Remington 673 with the rib.

I have a Remington 6.5 mag and I have the ghost rings on the gun and now I am just needing the sights.

My number is 580-651-3451
