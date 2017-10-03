Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Flir ps32
Unread 03-10-2017, 10:09 PM
Flir ps32
Like new flir ps32 thermal handheld. The unit is Iike new and used only 2 times before upgrading to another unit. $1800 obo
