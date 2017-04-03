A few Zeiss,Schmidt Bender,Swarovski & a Leupold Mark 4 FOR SALE...All are 30mm or 34mm as noted..

Schmidt Bender Zenith Flashdot

3-12×50 #FD7 Reticle $1800

Schmidt Bender Classic 3-12×50 #1 Reticle As New $1050

Swarovski Habicht 3-12×50 #4 ILLUMINATED $1250

Swarovski Habicht 3-12×50 Plex Reticle $1050

Zeiss Victory 6-24×72 Mil Dot Illuminated 34mm tube $1925 w/rings

Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20×50 H27 Reticle 34mm tube $1725 w/rings

All are Excellent...Slight handling marks,perfect glass!

email info@bigcustomknives.com for pics

Tom 504 717 0084