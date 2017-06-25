Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Farrell 35mm rings
Farrell 35mm rings
06-25-2017, 07:40 PM
deadlift
Official LRH Sponsor
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 297
Farrell 35mm rings
I have a pair of medium 35mm Ken Farrell steel rings up for sale. $120 shipped.
And a pair of Seekins low 35mm alum rings $100 shipped
Lastly, one set of high Seekins rings $100 shipped
All these rings have been mounted up and used for a short period of time, but the condition is good/great condition.
Thanks,
Chris
