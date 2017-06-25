Farrell 35mm rings I have a pair of medium 35mm Ken Farrell steel rings up for sale. $120 shipped.



And a pair of Seekins low 35mm alum rings $100 shipped



Lastly, one set of high Seekins rings $100 shipped

All these rings have been mounted up and used for a short period of time, but the condition is good/great condition.

Thanks,

