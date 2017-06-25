Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Farrell 35mm rings
Unread 06-25-2017, 07:40 PM
Farrell 35mm rings
I have a pair of medium 35mm Ken Farrell steel rings up for sale. $120 shipped.

And a pair of Seekins low 35mm alum rings $100 shipped

Lastly, one set of high Seekins rings $100 shipped
All these rings have been mounted up and used for a short period of time, but the condition is good/great condition.
Thanks,
Chris
