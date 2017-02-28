Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Farrell 34mm Steel Rings Low
02-28-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2008
NE IA
Posts: 126
Farrell 34mm Steel Rings Low
Used and a little rough but still very functional. Only selling because I need a higher set (which I already have in hand, so no trades.) $110 shipped OBO. Text me for pics 319-558-8621

Thanks
