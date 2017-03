F/S - Vortex Viper PST FFP 6-24 X 50 I bought this just over a year ago and had it on a .308 that I ended up mostly hunting with from a tree stand. 6X on the low side is just a bit too much in the TN woods. This is a first focal plane model with illuminated MOA reticle and comes in the original box with:



* Vortex matched set 1.26 height rings (Cost $150)

* Butler Creek scope caps

* Sun shade

* Book

* Zero stop spacers

* Lens cloth

* Allen wrench

* Vortex decal



Scope tracks perfectly and is in perfect condition.



$650 with rings, caps and shipped to your door. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger