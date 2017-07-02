F/S Vectronix Terrapin







Includes the Tac Ready case as shown and the paracord lanyard







Includes the $OLD





I have a lightly used Vectronix terrapin for sale.







Includes the Tac Ready case as shown and the paracord lanyard







Includes the $1800 OBO Shipped

























I have a lightly used Vectronix terrapin for sale.Includes the Tac Ready case as shown and the paracord lanyardIncludes the $OLDI have a lightly used Vectronix terrapin for sale.Includes the Tac Ready case as shown and the paracord lanyardIncludes the $1800 OBO Shipped Last edited by CopperCreekAmmo; 02-07-2017 at 10:58 PM . Reason: sold