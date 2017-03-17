F/S scopes leatherwood, Simmons, Tasco-pistol





Leatherwood CMR 1-4x24 scope, 30mm tube, green illuminated reticule, flip up lens caps. Excellent shape. Leatherwood Hi-Lux Leatherwood Hi-Lux Optics CMR 1X-4X



Simmons white tail classic scope “WTC17” 4-12x44 A/O, duplex, 1” tube. SOLD



Tasco Custom Shop pistol scope, 7x32, 30mm tube, dot with cross hair, target turrents 1/8 click, made in Japan $165.00







Posted on other forums first I’ll take it gets it. Clean out time, shipping included to US 48 states.Leatherwood CMR 1-4x24 scope, 30mm tube, green illuminated reticule, flip up lens caps. Excellent shape.$200.00Simmons white tail classic scope “WTC17” 4-12x44 A/O, duplex, 1” tube.Tasco Custom Shop pistol scope, 7x32, 30mm tube, dot with cross hair, target turrents 1/8 click, made in Japan $165.00Posted on other forums first I’ll take it gets it.

Bob the nailer

one ragged hole...the quest for accuracy continues.



NRA Life member

Varmint Hunter Association member

American Gunsmith Association

www.knowyourzero.com

__________________Bob the nailerone ragged hole...the quest for accuracy continues.NRA Life memberVarmint Hunter Association memberAmerican Gunsmith Association Last edited by Bob the nailer; 03-17-2017 at 06:10 PM .