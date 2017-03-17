Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale

F/S scopes leatherwood, Simmons, Tasco-pistol
03-17-2017, 03:33 PM
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Michigan
Posts: 260
F/S scopes leatherwood, Simmons, Tasco-pistol
Clean out time, shipping included to US 48 states.


Leatherwood CMR 1-4x24 scope, 30mm tube, green illuminated reticule, flip up lens caps. Excellent shape. Leatherwood Hi-Lux Leatherwood Hi-Lux Optics CMR 1X-4X $200.00

Simmons white tail classic scope “WTC17” 4-12x44 A/O, duplex, 1” tube. SOLD

Tasco Custom Shop pistol scope, 7x32, 30mm tube, dot with cross hair, target turrents 1/8 click, made in Japan $165.00



Posted on other forums first I’ll take it gets it.
Bob the nailer
one ragged hole...the quest for accuracy continues.

NRA Life member
Varmint Hunter Association member
American Gunsmith Association
www.knowyourzero.com
Last edited by Bob the nailer; 03-17-2017 at 06:10 PM.
