F/S Nightforce rings & rail
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Boise, Idaho
Posts: 525
F/S Nightforce rings & rail
Only 6 months old, steel rings, "low" 30mm paid $165
20 moa rail for remington long action. paid $116
Asking $250 includes shipping in the US
KC7PWO
