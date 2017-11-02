Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Optics For Sale
F/S Nightforce rings & rail
Optics For Sale
F/S Nightforce rings & rail
02-11-2017, 04:01 PM
freebird63
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Boise, Idaho
Posts: 525
F/S Nightforce rings & rail
Only 6 months old, steel rings, "low" 30mm paid $165
20 moa rail for remington long action. paid $116
Asking $250 includes shipping in the US
KC7PWO
