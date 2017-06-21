Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
F/s. Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50
06-21-2017, 11:50 AM
bad4x468
F/s. Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50
I have a NF NXS 3.5-15x50. Mil dot retical with .25 Moa ele , this scope has been used very little! Excellent condition ! I do not have the original box ! It does come with the sun shade! I'm asking 1450.00 free shipping and insurance!
06-21-2017, 07:04 PM
Shooter 69
Re: F/s. Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50
Will you send more pictures to 205-757-7981 please.
