Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page F/s. Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

F/s. Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-21-2017, 11:50 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Eagar AZ
Posts: 41
F/s. Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50
I have a NF NXS 3.5-15x50. Mil dot retical with .25 Moa ele , this scope has been used very little! Excellent condition ! I do not have the original box ! It does come with the sun shade! I'm asking 1450.00 free shipping and insurance! F/s. Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50-img_0309.jpg

F/s. Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50-img_0310.jpgt
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-21-2017, 07:04 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 182
Re: F/s. Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50
Will you send more pictures to 205-757-7981 please.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS Bushnell lrhs 4.5-18x44 moa | Leupold Vari-X III 8.5-25x50mm LR »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:41 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC