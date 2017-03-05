Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



F/S NF C450 Beast MOAR Ret.
05-03-2017, 12:52 PM
F/S NF C450 Beast MOAR Ret.
This is like new, Comes with Box and Uni-mount. $3850 shipped.

This Nightforce Beast 5-25x56 Riflescope with MOAR reticle features Zerostop, I4F, .25 MOA, and a parallax adjustment of 45 meters to infinity.

Specifications
Item ConditionNew
Scope Weight:39 oz.
Scope Length:15.4"
Magnification Range:5-25x
Scope Objective Diameter:56 mm
Scope Tube Size / Mount:34 mm
Scope Turret Adjustment:.25 MOA
Reticle Position:First Focal Plane
Field of View:18.7' - 4.92' @ 100 yd.
Eye Relief:3.35" - 3.54"
Illuminated Reticle:yes
Scope Finish:matte black
UPC847362005676
MPNC450




I have pictures that i can send just Text or Email me.

RLTW
Steve
816-718-9489
